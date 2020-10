WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities are investigating a pickup truck crash in Winterport that killed the driver.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s office was called to Stream Road around 7 o’clock Thursday night.

Officials say 21 year old Jesse Skillings' truck hit a mailbox, crossed the road and then slammed into a tree.

Skillings was pronounced dead on the scene.

