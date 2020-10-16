Advertisement

“Famous” Seamus raising spirits and money this Halloween

'Famous' Seamus Colby and his best friend Jake.
'Famous' Seamus Colby and his best friend Jake.(Bryan Sidelinger)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - ‘Famous’ Seamus Colby from Bar Harbor is back in the fundraising groove again.

Seamus had people in his community make Halloween baskets for kids and families. He plans to raffle them off to raise money for the SPCA. Seamus is calling it The Great Pumpkin Raffle.

He wanted to make sure kids got Halloween candy during this uncertain time and help out his favorite cause.

“I really love animals, and it would be helping out a good cause for all these dang animals out there having no homes, being protected," he said. "I just protect them.”

Seamus will be selling raffle tickets for the halloween baskets at the First National Bank in Bar Harbor Saturday from 11 to 2.

For more information on the Great Pumpkin Raffle for the SPCA, send a message to his facebook group - “Famous Seamus Colby”.

