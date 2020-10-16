Crafts and Golden debate on topics including healthcare, police reform

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The socially distanced debate between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts got heated quickly during the first question about healthcare.

“I think one of the first things we absolutely have to do, especially if they leave it in place or portions of it, is do everything we can to make it function and work," said Golden.

“The price keeps skyrocketing up. There were mandates that were unconstitutional," said Crafts, later saying, "Jared says he wants to keep the Affordable Care Act. The truth of the matter is he voted in February of 2014 for Medicare for All. He co-sponsored a bill. So, you know, he can’t have it both ways.”

“That’s not what the voting record is," said Golden, later saying, "Dale goes for a free market solution. I understand that. I think it’s important to remember that before the Affordable Care Act we had a free-market health care system and it was a free market system that discriminated against the Americans with pre-existing conditions. That’s what the Affordable Care Act brought for us. It protects people with pre-existing conditions.”

“Look, I’ve been in a wheelchair for 37 years. You know, I’ve been having attack ads constantly from the Democrats saying I’m going to do away with them. You know what? I don’t think so," said Crafts.

Golden and Crafts agreeing on several issues like not having a federal face-covering mandate, the importance of infrastructure, and how the division in the country needs to end but when it came to police reform and defunding police, “Dale has been attacking me, saying I support defunding the police. My voting record is very clearly, strongly in favor of supporting our police and, in fact, Dale has actually voted against the police when we voted together in the legislature, voting against things like bulletproof vests for fiscal concerns. I won’t put a price tag on saving a cop’s life,” said Golden.

“I support the police and always have supported the police and that particular vote he’s talking about is when they kept adding more and more to the bill and more spending. You know, there is a point where I’m a fiscal conservative hawk," said Crafts, later saying, "When their cities were burning down I didn’t see Jared speaking out.”

“I was very loud about this. I issued statements. We can put them back out for Dale to see them so he can be reassured. He can see the timestamps. We were very quick to say that defunding the police was not the right way to go," said Golden.

Their final words of the debate asking for the support of Maine voters.

“Look at my resume. I’ve had a very successful life and if you do this and you really take a look there I think you’ll find that I’m the guy to do the job in Washington DC," said Crafts.

“I’ve worked hard to be your voice in Washington these last two years. I would be honored to continue to be your voice and that’s why I’m asking for your support in this election and I want to thank you all very much for this opportunity," said Golden.

You can watch the entire debate here.

