Calais native, former Black Bear McVicar goes pro in England

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Calais native, and former UMaine women’s basketball starter, Maddy McVicar has signed her first pro contract to play for the Newcastle Eagles in England. Maddy scored over 350 points for the Black Bears over 3 seasons. She averaged nearly 10 points a game last year. Maddy scored over 14 hundred points at Calais before earning her spot on the floor at Maine. Newcastle plays in the Women’s British Basketball League. Their coach said of Maddy “she’s quick, she’s a great shooter and her passing range is excellent.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.