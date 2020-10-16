Advertisement

Man appears in court after leading Bangor police on chase

38-year-old, Paul Johnston, is facing a string of charges.
Paul Johnston appeared in court via video on Friday.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man police say led them on a high-speed chase was in court on Friday.

38-year-old, Paul Johnston, is facing a list of charges including eluding an officer and driving to endanger.

Johnston denied the accusations via video conference.

He was arrested in Carmel on Thursday after police followed him through multiple main roads in Bangor.

Police say Johnston was driving a stolen truck at speeds that topped out at 75 miles per hour.

In court on Friday, Johnston’s bail was set at $10,000.

However, we’re told he’s been denied bail on other pending cases.

