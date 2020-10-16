Advertisement

2020 Second District Congressional Debate

WABI partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Bangor
2nd District Congressional Debate
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Election day is now less than three weeks away.

While some have already cast their ballots, others have not mailed them in yet or will go to the polls on November 3rd.

Mainers in the Second District will choose the person they want to represent them in Congress.

We were pleased that both candidates on the ballot agreed to take part in our debate Thursday night.

