2020 Second District Congressional Debate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Election day is now less than three weeks away.

While some have already cast their ballots, others have not mailed them in yet or will go to the polls on November 3rd.

Mainers in the Second District will choose the person they want to represent them in Congress.

We were pleased that both candidates on the ballot agreed to take part in our debate Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.