’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Tonight, families all around the world will participate in the “Wave of Light” celebration.

The non-profit group Empty Arms of Greater Bangor will take part.

Their mission is to help support families throughout the grieving process of pregnancy and infant loss.

At 7:00 p.m., the group will light candles to remember their babies.

Their event is closed to the general public, but they are encouraging all families who have experienced a loss to join them in lighting a candle.

“The idea is that in every time zone at 7:00 there will be a “Wave of Light” that travels all around the world. It happens to fall on the night of our virtual support group. So, the third Thursday of the month is our virtual support group so, we’ll be lighting candles during our virtual support group meeting. As we gather together to support each other as parents who have endured pregnancy and infant loss, we’ll also get to celebrate that day together,” said President of Empty Arms of Greater Bangor, Erin Hatch.

If you would like to join their support group or learn more about their mission, email: emptyarms@bangor@gmail.com.

