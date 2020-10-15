Advertisement

’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.
Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Courtesy:Pixaby
Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Courtesy:Pixaby(NBC15)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, October 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Tonight, families all around the world will participate in the “Wave of Light” celebration.

The non-profit group Empty Arms of Greater Bangor will take part.

Their mission is to help support families throughout the grieving process of pregnancy and infant loss.

At 7:00 p.m., the group will light candles to remember their babies.

Their event is closed to the general public, but they are encouraging all families who have experienced a loss to join them in lighting a candle.

“The idea is that in every time zone at 7:00 there will be a “Wave of Light” that travels all around the world. It happens to fall on the night of our virtual support group. So, the third Thursday of the month is our virtual support group so, we’ll be lighting candles during our virtual support group meeting. As we gather together to support each other as parents who have endured pregnancy and infant loss, we’ll also get to celebrate that day together,” said President of Empty Arms of Greater Bangor, Erin Hatch.

If you would like to join their support group or learn more about their mission, email: emptyarms@bangor@gmail.com.

Posted by Empty Arms of Greater Bangor on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

RSU 25 adapting to hybrid learning

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bucksport High School is one month into its hybrid learning plan.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

RSU 25 schools update

Updated: 15 minutes ago
We visited Bucksport High School this morning to see how students and staff are acclimating to a new hybrid learning model.

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

Latest News

News

ATV Ride for a Cure in Hancock County Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ride for a Cure Hancock County raises money for Relay for Life of Hancock County and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center

News

Initial unemployment claims in Maine dip to month-low

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
It's the first time in more than a month the number of Mainers making initial unemployment claims dropped below 2,000.

News

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, KVCAP asking for diaper donations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Stuff the Cruiser event happening Saturday in Madison

News

Bangor city councilors given update on BIA future plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s designed to look into what needs to be improved and what’s working at the airport.

News

Golden, Crafts meet in debate Thursday as they battle for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts have both agreed to a socially distanced, in-person debate.

News

Hannaford blames technology error for failure to report tampering with pizza dough

Updated: 6 hours ago
There was a failure in an email system that prevented the reports of razor blades in pizza dough in August from being elevated beyond the store level, the company said.