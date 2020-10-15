Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Maine’s Second District Congressional Debate

WABI has partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Bangor
CD2 debate
CD2 debate(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With election day fast approaching, we want to help you make informed choices.

Tonight will be your chance to hear from the two candidates in Maine’s Second District Congressional Race.

Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts have both agreed to a socially distanced, in-person debate.

WABI has partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Bangor.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor man facing charges after leading police on chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A Bangor man is facing charges after leading police on a chase along some of the city’s main roads Thursday.

News

Mills administration announces first round of economic recovery grants to Maine businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than 2,300 small businesses and nonprofits in Maine are each receiving about $4,500 dollars in aid.

News

Two neighborhoods on the Mid-coast will no longer have large trick or treat gathering

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Cedar Street in Belfast can see over a thousand kids on Halloween night.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC director provides update on COVID-19 outbreaks across the state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.

Latest News

News

UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute partners with USDA to help aquaculture across Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This new collaboration will allow researchers to focus on breeding strategies, emerging diseases, and more.

News

Judge rules, watchdog no longer needed at Calais Regional Hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
This month, state officials proposed eliminating the watchdog after reports showed improvements in a number of areas

News

Next Step asking for help shining the light on Domestic Violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Next Step Domestic Violence Project is holding its annual Shine a Light campaign to help bring attention to the issue.

News

Infant dies after falling from horse drawn carriage in Stacyville

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.

News

’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Back To School

RSU 25 adapting to hybrid learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bucksport High School is one month into its hybrid learning plan.