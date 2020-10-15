UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute partners with USDA to help aquaculture across Maine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Over the last ten years, Maine has seen a 2.2% increase in aquaculture.

That has led to an overall economic impact of $140 million annually.

Now, a partnership between University of Maine Aquaculture Research Institute and the USDA Agricultural Research Service will help the salmon and oyster aquaculture succeed.

This agreement is part of an ongoing conversation between researchers and the aquaculture industry.

This new collaboration will allow researchers to focus on breeding strategies, emerging diseases, and more.

“This really is a new system that we’re going to pilot in the state of Maine and hopefully it will be a national program to help the aquaculture industry address problems as they arise. So, it’s really about being responsive to those problems within the industries,” explained Damian Brady of the University of Maine Aquaculture Research Institute.

“It also affords is the opportunity to be proactive as well and to develop new and emerging technologies for these industries,” said Deborah Bouchard of the University of Maine Aquaculture Research Institute.

The hope is that this collaboration with USDA will also bring national recognition to UMaine as a leader in aquaculture research.

