Advertisement

Two neighborhoods on the Mid-coast will no longer have large trick or treat gathering

Trick or treating expected to change
Trick or treating expected to change(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC announced new guidelines for safer trick or treating this year discouraging large gatherings.

Both Belfast and Camden say they will not be blocking off two popular neighborhoods that typically see thousands of trick or treaters every year.

Cedar Street in Belfast can see over a thousand kids on Halloween night.

This year, police will not be blocking off vehicle traffic, which encourages folks to walk the neighborhood.

“Given the COVID virus, I think that is the only rational thing to do. We can’t have all these little kids close together, that’s insane," said Anne Cohen of Belfast.

An annual tradition put on hold this year due to safety concerns, but some neighbors disagree.

Mary Ruoff says the thousands that come through the neighborhood can be safely managed.

“It’s not a festival. It’s trick or treating, but it’s like a carnivalesque atmosphere. People go through, they don’t stay for hours watching music and assembling like that," said Ruoff.

A similar situation on Pearl Street in Camden. Police say they will not be providing blockades to allow for the annual festivities.

The folks I spoke with here say continuing the tradition seems unlikely and unsafe.

“We see well over 1,100 kids the last few years. I’m a little relieved because there’s no way we can really maintain social distancing," said Paulette Spera of Camden.

“We couldn’t see a safe way to do it. Most people, like 98%, were totally on board, and then there were like 2% who just didn’t like our decision. And you know, I get that because the kids have had to give up so much," said Lori Van Dusen.

Both neighborhoods, and trick or treating, will look different this year.

“I think that people need to come up with the best solution for themselves," said Spera.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC director provides update on outbreaks across the state

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.

News

UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute partners with USDA to help aquaculture across Maine

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This new collaboration will allow researchers to focus on breeding strategies, emerging diseases, and more.

News

Judge rules, watchdog no longer needed at Calais Regional Hospital

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
This month, state officials proposed eliminating the watchdog after reports showed improvements in a number of areas

News

Next Step asking for help shining the light on Domestic Violence

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Next Step Domestic Violence Project is holding its annual Shine a Light campaign to help bring attention to the issue.

Latest News

News

Infant dies after falling from horse drawn carriage in Stacyville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.

News

’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Back To School

RSU 25 adapting to hybrid learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bucksport High School is one month into its hybrid learning plan.

News

RSU 25 schools update

Updated: 3 hours ago
We visited Bucksport High School this morning to see how students and staff are acclimating to a new hybrid learning model.

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

News

ATV Ride for a Cure in Hancock County Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ride for a Cure Hancock County raises money for Relay for Life of Hancock County and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center