Advertisement

Travis Mills Foundation receives $33,000 donation

SANY America donated an excavator to the foundation as well.
SANY America donates $33,000 to the Travis Mills Foundation
SANY America donates $33,000 to the Travis Mills Foundation(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Maine (WABI) - A major construction equipment company has donated $33,000 and an excavator to the Travis Mills Foundation.

In September, SANY America auctioned off two excavators, one wrapped in the American Flag.

They say it was important to them to give a portion of the sales towards veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.

The Travis Mills Foundation supports post 9/11 veterans who have been injured as a result of their service.

Their retreat in Rome offers an all-inclusive vacation in Maine where they can relax and bond with other veteran families.

“We have 33 acres now of just amazing Maine real estate, and we have a post traumatic growth program we just started," Mills said. "So we’re bringing out combat veterans that have been through something traumatic that we’re helping them cope with, deal with, and overcome as well as our recalibrate program. We’re going to keep expanding in a crawl, walk run, method and we’re not going anywhere and we’re so grateful that we’re as strong as we are.”

Travis Mills says the donation and the excavator will allow them to complete several projects on the retreat property.

He says they have had to slow things down this year due to COVID-19 but are looking forward to welcoming veterans and their families next year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

News

ATV Ride for a Cure in Hancock County Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ride for a Cure Hancock County raises money for Relay for Life of Hancock County and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center

Community

Waterville candy store provides trip down memory lane

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
October 14 is the perfect excuse to satisfy a sweet tooth.

News

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival goes virtual with WHOOPtoberfest

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Joy Hollowell
Maine Whoope Pie Festival being celebrated virtually with WHOOPtoberfest for entire month of October

Latest News

Community

Waterville Area Humane Society sees positive side to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Waterville Area Humane Society had to adapt at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

What will loosened gathering restrictions mean for churches?

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Two church leaders speak about how the increase will affect them

Community

Sidney maple farm prepares for Maine Maple Producers Weekend

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Maine Maple Producers Weekend kicks off tomorrow in line with the North American Maple Tour.

Healthy Living

Maine CDC issues tick warning to public

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
The Maine CDC is urging people to be vigilant when it comes to ticks.

Community

KV CrossFit adapts for a second time amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
KV Crossfit in Waterville has adapted for a second time this year in an effort to simply stay open.

Community

Friends of Green Street Park unveil new children’s stage

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This is the kick-off to a campaign to complete a series of fitness stations around the park.