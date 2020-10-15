Travis Mills Foundation receives $33,000 donation

ROME, Maine (WABI) - A major construction equipment company has donated $33,000 and an excavator to the Travis Mills Foundation.

In September, SANY America auctioned off two excavators, one wrapped in the American Flag.

They say it was important to them to give a portion of the sales towards veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country.

The Travis Mills Foundation supports post 9/11 veterans who have been injured as a result of their service.

Their retreat in Rome offers an all-inclusive vacation in Maine where they can relax and bond with other veteran families.

“We have 33 acres now of just amazing Maine real estate, and we have a post traumatic growth program we just started," Mills said. "So we’re bringing out combat veterans that have been through something traumatic that we’re helping them cope with, deal with, and overcome as well as our recalibrate program. We’re going to keep expanding in a crawl, walk run, method and we’re not going anywhere and we’re so grateful that we’re as strong as we are.”

Travis Mills says the donation and the excavator will allow them to complete several projects on the retreat property.

He says they have had to slow things down this year due to COVID-19 but are looking forward to welcoming veterans and their families next year.

