Advertisement

Tent occupants given 24 hours to vacate the Bangor waterfront

City says encampments are a health and safety hazard
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Homeless encampments along the Bangor Waterfront are coming down.

The problem of tents popping along the scenic area has been growing in the last few weeks, along with concerns from the community.

"Came down to engage folks today to connect them with resources both public health resources and sheltering options and mental health options and things that they can do to try to improve the situation.” said Bangor Public Works Director Tracy Willette.

Bangor Police, Parks and Rec, and public health workers were on the waterfront Thursday where more than a dozen people have been sleeping in tents.

“I was here to help make them aware of services that we’re available." said Rindy Fogler, Assistant Director of bangor Public Health and Community Services. "I talked to the shelters this morning and knew that there was bed space available at the shelter so I was able to share that with folks.”

The expectation is that all of them will be gone within 24 hours.

“Generally the interaction we had this morning was positive." said Willette. "Folks understood, were receptive to some of the options and offers we were giving them for resources.”

Robert Kearns with The People Streetlight Outreach visited the waterfront to do some cleanup and echo the city’s new order.

“What I did is come down with coffee and compassion and love and caring and talk to these people about what they would like to do and they would like to get housing. They would like to get inside and they do see the problem with being down here.”

After a recent survey, the city estimates there are roughly 140 people living outside.

“I’ve seen the stories in the news and I’ve seen the meetings online and I’ve seen that this is a big problem and I’ve been following this for years and helping the people I call our neighbors without walls.”

Tents and trash can be found all over Bangor, with another high concentration off of Valley Avenue

“There’s a lot of clothing. Abandoned tenting gear. Human waste, signs of drug use, needles." said Sergeant Wade Betters with Bangor Police. "A lot of biohazards and things like that. So it’s not an easy thing to clean up.”

Kearns hopes the city can find a more permanent solution.

“I do want the waterfront beautiful but we need a solution that is bigger than moving them along.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mills administration announces first round of economic recovery grants to Maine businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than 2,300 small businesses and nonprofits in Maine are each receiving about $4,500 dollars in aid.

News

Two neighborhoods on the Mid-coast will no longer have large trick or treat gathering

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Cedar Street in Belfast can see over a thousand kids on Halloween night.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC director provides update on COVID-19 outbreaks across the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.

News

UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute partners with USDA to help aquaculture across Maine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This new collaboration will allow researchers to focus on breeding strategies, emerging diseases, and more.

Latest News

News

Judge rules, watchdog no longer needed at Calais Regional Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
This month, state officials proposed eliminating the watchdog after reports showed improvements in a number of areas

News

Next Step asking for help shining the light on Domestic Violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Next Step Domestic Violence Project is holding its annual Shine a Light campaign to help bring attention to the issue.

News

Infant dies after falling from horse drawn carriage in Stacyville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.

News

’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Back To School

RSU 25 adapting to hybrid learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bucksport High School is one month into its hybrid learning plan.

News

RSU 25 schools update

Updated: 4 hours ago
We visited Bucksport High School this morning to see how students and staff are acclimating to a new hybrid learning model.