Sunny, Breezy & Mild This Afternoon, Rain Returns Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure off to our east will continue to provide us with a nice Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will run several degrees above average with highs in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. With high pressure off to our east and a cold front approaching from the Great Lakes region, we’ll see a fairly tight pressure gradient over the region today resulting in a gusty, southerly breeze. The southerly breeze could gust to 25-30 MPH today, strongest along the coast. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a cold front moves into the region. We may see a few showers mainly along the border with Quebec otherwise expect a dry night. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

The cold front will stall out over the area Friday. Moisture streaming northward along the front will result in a wet Friday. Scattered showers will be possible during the morning with steadier rain arriving as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to low 60s for highs. Rain will continue Saturday as low pressure moves northward along the stalled front. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday with the steadiest and heaviest falling from Bangor points north and west where as much as 1″-2.5″ of rain is expected to fall on average. At this point, the lesser amounts will fall over Downeast areas where .5″-1″ can be expected. The rain will begin to taper off from mid-afternoon through the evening hours from west to east across the state as the area of low pressure lifts to our north and east. Temperatures will be cool Saturday with highs only in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Cooler air moving in on the backside of the departing storm should allow for lingering rain to change to a brief period of snow over the higher elevations of northern and western Maine before ending Saturday night. Sunshine returns Sunday as high pressure moves into the region. We’ll see a nice day Sunday with highs in the 50s. It looks like shower chances will return to the forecast for Monday especially over northern and western parts of the state. There is a lot of uncertainty with regard to shower chances for the early and middle of next week so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs between 61°-68°. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-56°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible during the morning then rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Cool with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

