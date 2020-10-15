Advertisement

Sunny, Breezy & Mild This Afternoon, Rain Returns Friday

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure off to our east will continue to provide us with a nice Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will run several degrees above average with highs in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. With high pressure off to our east and a cold front approaching from the Great Lakes region, we’ll see a fairly tight pressure gradient over the region today resulting in a gusty, southerly breeze. The southerly breeze could gust to 25-30 MPH today, strongest along the coast. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a cold front moves into the region. We may see a few showers mainly along the border with Quebec otherwise expect a dry night. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

The cold front will stall out over the area Friday. Moisture streaming northward along the front will result in a wet Friday. Scattered showers will be possible during the morning with steadier rain arriving as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s to low 60s for highs. Rain will continue Saturday as low pressure moves northward along the stalled front. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday with the steadiest and heaviest falling from Bangor points north and west where as much as 1″-2.5″ of rain is expected to fall on average. At this point, the lesser amounts will fall over Downeast areas where .5″-1″ can be expected. The rain will begin to taper off from mid-afternoon through the evening hours from west to east across the state as the area of low pressure lifts to our north and east. Temperatures will be cool Saturday with highs only in the mid-40s to mid-50s. Cooler air moving in on the backside of the departing storm should allow for lingering rain to change to a brief period of snow over the higher elevations of northern and western Maine before ending Saturday night. Sunshine returns Sunday as high pressure moves into the region. We’ll see a nice day Sunday with highs in the 50s. It looks like shower chances will return to the forecast for Monday especially over northern and western parts of the state. There is a lot of uncertainty with regard to shower chances for the early and middle of next week so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs between 61°-68°. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-56°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible during the morning then rain developing during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Periods of rain. Cool with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Pleasant Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure off to our east will provide us with a nice Thursday. Sunshine will be filtered a bit this morning with some mid-high clouds moving through but overall expect mostly sunny skies on average for today.

Forecast

Breezy & Mild Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine a mild day today with high temps reaching the 60s to around 70° across Maine under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Forecast

Mostly Clear Tonight, Bright, Breezy & Mild Thursday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Mostly Clear Tonight, Bright, Breezy & Mild Thursday

Forecast

Morning Clouds Will Give Way to Lots of Sunshine Today

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny throughout the day with high pressure building to the southwest. However, there will be more in the way of clouds across the north.

Latest News

Forecast

Some Morning Clouds Giving Way To Lots of Sunshine Today

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
The storm that brought us heavy rain last night is now pushing to our north and east. Clouds will continue to clear throughout the morning across the state. Skies will eventually become mostly sunny throughout the day.

Forecast

Rain, Heavy at Times Tonight, Brightening Skies & Milder Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
The combination of a storm developing just south of New England, a front approaching from the west this afternoon and a rather potent upper level disturbance moving through the Northeast caused rain to develop across the Pine Tree State today. The rain will continue much of tonight as the storm lifts through the Gulf of Maine and the front to our west sweeps across our region. The rain tonight will be heavy at times and by the time the wet weather tapers off very late tonight and tomorrow morning much of Maine will have picked up between 1 and 2″ plus of much needed rainfall.

Forecast

Rain, Heavy at Times Tonight, Brightening Skies & Milder Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|

Forecast

Rain Developing Today, Heavy At Times Tonight

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
Rain will continue to develop from southwest to northeast this afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Highs will run in the 50s statewide. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall late evening into the overnight hours.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds With Rain Developing This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
Some sunshine is expected this morning with increasing clouds as time passes. Rain will eventually develop from southwest to northeast during the afternoon as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. Highs will run in the 50s statewide.

Forecast

Mostly Clear & Chilly Tonight, Rain Arrives Later Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
The ridge of high pressure that brought the sunny and slightly cooler than normal temps to Maine today will slide east into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Once again, a mainly clear sky and a light breeze will bring chilly conditions to our region tonight, with lows ranging from the mid 20s across some of the sheltered valleys to the mid 30s along the coast.