State updates COVID-19 checklist with seasonal activities

The Department of Economic Development has posted a coronavirus prevention check list online to guide families in seasonal activities.
The Department of Economic Development has posted a coronavirus prevention check list online to guide families in seasonal activities.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Halloween is just two weeks away and state officials say crowds of trick-or-treaters and busy costume parties are high risk activities that could spread COVID-19 and should be avoided.

The Department of Economic Development has posted a coronavirus prevention checklist online to guide families in seasonal activities.

The head of DHHS shared that information at Thursday’s CDC briefing.

The checklist is part of phase four of the state’s reopening plan.

In it, there is guidance for everything from going apple picking to going to a haunted house.

The checklist breaks down each activity as low, moderate and high risk.

It also says a Halloween costume mask is not a safe alternative for a cloth face covering.

“We wanted to do this in the same way we would pursue all other guidance - looking at the evidence, looking at best practices, running them by stakeholders, in this case families, and trick-or-treaters to make sure they make sense. We think there is a way to enjoy Halloween safely so we encourage people to look at that guidance and follow it,” explained Maine DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween, the head of the Maine CDC says there are a few things to keep in mind - like wearing face coverings, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

