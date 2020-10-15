Advertisement

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, KVCAP asking for diaper donations

Stuff the Cruiser: Diaper Collection Event set for Saturday, October 17th
Diaper collection details
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Among the many things you might expect to find in the back of a police cruiser, diapers probably aren’t one of them. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office wants to change that this weekend.

On Saturday, October 15th, deputies are teaming up with the KVCAP Family Enrichment Council and the Madison Hannaford Supermarkets location to host a diaper collection event.

You’re invited to help stuff the cruiser in the Hannaford parking lot at 225 Upper Main Street from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to KVCAP, 1 in 3 Somerset County children live in poverty. Diapers can cost over $100 a month, and can’t be purchased with food stamps.

A cruiser full of diapers will go a long way towards helping local parents during this difficult time.

If you do plan on stopping by, organizers ask that you wear a mask, sanitize, and practice social distancing.

