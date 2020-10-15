Senator Collins reacts to Gideon’s comments about discussing her vote for presidential election

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins is reacting to Sara Gideon’s push for her to tell Mainers who she’s going to vote for in this year’s presidential election.

Collins says it’s not about who she’s voting for that’s important.

It’s all about being able to work with who gets elected.

Senator Collins said, “My opponent refused to say who she was going to vote for in the Democratic primary until it was evident that Joe Biden was the nominee and until the election day. It’s very evident that my opponent would not be able to work with a Republican president based on her own comments. I want to be able to work with either a President Trump or a President Biden.”

Collins says she is focused right now on the senate race.

Election day is November 3rd.

