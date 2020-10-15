Senate candidate Sara Gideon casts absentee ballot Wednesday

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon cast her absentee ballot in-person Wednesday morning in Freeport.

Ranked-choice voting is being used for the Senate race, but Gideon did not disclose if she ranked a second choice after ranking herself first.

“I encourage everybody to feel very good and secure in voting absentee, whether they are doing it by mail, whether they are dropping that ballot off after receiving it in the mail at a ballot box or at their town clerk or town hall. I personally chose to do in in person, because it felt like a pretty special event,” Gideon said.

Gideon said she voted for Joe Biden in the presidential race and called on her opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, to disclose her choice.

“For a 24-year senator who has always disclosed who she has voted for, I find it really startling that she won’t do that now,” Gideon said. “Leadership really matters, and Sen. Collins should be willing to say who she thinks should be leading our country.”

Collins has received her absentee ballot but hasn’t voted yet, according to her campaign.

“Sara Gideon says ‘leadership really matters’ but she has failed to lead. As Speaker, she shut down the legislature more than 200 days ago and hasn’t done anything to help the people of Maine during a pandemic. She hasn’t helped small businesses, and she has ignored the state’s struggling unemployment insurance system that continues to delay benefits for Mainers, who are desperate for help,” Collins spokeswoman Annie Clark said.

The latest data from the Maine Secretary of State’s Office said 345,000 or more than one-third of the state’s 1 million registered voters have been issued absentee ballots and 133,000 have been returned.

The also showed that registered Maine Democrats are requesting absentee ballots at triple the rate of registered Republicans.

