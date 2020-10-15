Scattered Showers Friday, Heavier Rain Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A southerly breeze between high pressure to our east and a front approaching from the west will keep the temperature running well above normal tonight as lows hold in the upper 40s to mid 50s. As the cold front slowly moves east through New England clouds will continue to increase across the Pine Tree State tonight, with a few late night showers possible over western parts of the state.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as the cold front very slowly works east across our area, with scattered showers likely from time to time, with the bulk of the showers falling across the western half of Maine. The high temps tomorrow will range from the mid 50s over western Maine to the low to mid 60s across the eastern parts of the state.

Energy aloft will cause a storm to form south of New England tomorrow night. The storm will then move north along the slow moving cold front Saturday, which will bring another round of much needed steady rain to our area as we start the weekend. A colder air-mass will move into our region later Friday night and Saturday as the storm rides up through the western Gulf of Maine. Enough cold air aloft may move into western parts of Maine that any steadier rain Saturday across the higher elevations may mix with or change to snow briefly during the day. Any leftover shower activity should end Saturday evening as the storm lifts north into eastern Canada.

Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a brighter day Sunday, with near normal temps expected as highs run in the low 50s north to upper 50s throughout southern Maine. The ridge of high pressure will likely bring Maine a mainly dry and slightly milder than normal start to our workweek on Monday. An approaching cold front may trigger a round of scattered showers across Northern New England Tuesday.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, possible scattered showers late west of Bangor, with a southerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers likely, steadiest west of Bangor, with a south breeze between 10 and 15 mph and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Periods of rain, with a north to northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the 40s west and low to mid 50s east.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Sun to increasing clouds, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.