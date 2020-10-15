Advertisement

Scarecrow honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg presiding over Kennebunk

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine, (WMTW) - A scarecrow honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now presiding over the chamber of commerce in Kennebunk.

Every year the town asks businesses to put up scarecrows.

This year the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce wanted to remember Ginsburg’s impact on the country.

The chamber of commerce asked a local artist to create the scarecrow.

“For an office that has what I consider three strong women. Plus, we are very fortunate to have a lot of awesome strong women as volunteers as well.” Executive Director Laura Dolce said. “We thought there was no perfect, no more perfect scarecrow to do this year than the honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

Dolce said many parents have brought their children to take a selfie with the scarecrow.

A second scarecrow has been installed at the chamber of commerce’s kiosk in the lower village.

