Advertisement

Rising COVID-19 cases in New England states a concern for Maine health officials

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As families begin to make plans for the upcoming holidays, the head of the Maine CDC is urging folks to use caution.

During Thursday’s briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said while Maine has held steady in daily new cases of the virus these last two weeks, nearby states have seen significant increases.

New Hampshire’s cases have grown 112%.

Massachusetts has seen a 25% increase. Connecticut cases have gone up 100%.

“We can’t ignore what is happening in our neighbors’ yards."

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC Director

Shah also discussed small gatherings.

There’s some evidence that these types of gatherings are causing new COVID-19 infections.

He adds there is some concern for folks who want to travel for the holidays, take a weekend trip to see loved ones, or come together in a close social setting.

“That’s one of the principal mechanisms that we’re concerned about. There are others that could happen, travelers who are coming to Maine, commercial venues, and things of that nature. It’s not that there’s a single thing- it’s all of those things. What we have seen over the course of COVID-19 is that increases that start in other states works their way here,” said Shah.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew warns that traveling outside of Maine does put people at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Folks should get a test when they return home at one of the swab and send sites around Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mills administration announces first round of economic recovery grants to Maine businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than 2,300 small businesses and nonprofits in Maine are each receiving about $4,500 dollars in aid.

Coronavirus

State updates COVID-19 checklist with seasonal activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Department of Economic Development has posted a coronavirus prevention check list online to guide families in seasonal activities.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC director provides update on COVID-19 outbreaks across the state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.

National

Coronavirus surges as economy struggles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Jobless claims are up, along with new coronavirus cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

Coronavirus

US reports nearly 60K new COVID cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The United States reports nearly 60,000 new coronavirus cases; that's the highest level in about two months.

Coronavirus

Another Mainer dies as Maine CDC reports 31 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
11 of the cases stil need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,836.