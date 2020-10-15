Rising COVID-19 cases in New England states a concern for Maine health officials

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As families begin to make plans for the upcoming holidays, the head of the Maine CDC is urging folks to use caution.

During Thursday’s briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said while Maine has held steady in daily new cases of the virus these last two weeks, nearby states have seen significant increases.

New Hampshire’s cases have grown 112%.

Massachusetts has seen a 25% increase. Connecticut cases have gone up 100%.

“We can’t ignore what is happening in our neighbors’ yards."

Shah also discussed small gatherings.

There’s some evidence that these types of gatherings are causing new COVID-19 infections.

He adds there is some concern for folks who want to travel for the holidays, take a weekend trip to see loved ones, or come together in a close social setting.

“That’s one of the principal mechanisms that we’re concerned about. There are others that could happen, travelers who are coming to Maine, commercial venues, and things of that nature. It’s not that there’s a single thing- it’s all of those things. What we have seen over the course of COVID-19 is that increases that start in other states works their way here,” said Shah.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew warns that traveling outside of Maine does put people at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Folks should get a test when they return home at one of the swab and send sites around Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.