Police still searching for suspects in high-speed chase

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - Police say they are still searching for the two men from Connecticut involved in a high-speed chase a week ago that ended in Richmond.

It all started after an attempted traffic stop in Waterville.

Police say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton ran into the woods on Route 201.

Police searching in Richmond for two men allegedly involved in high speed chase

They say the two may be traveling with a woman identified as Hailey Goeltz.

Police have also confirmed both men are suspects in a shooting a Skowhegan on September 4.

The pursuit started when officers tried to stop a vehicle they thought Middleton was driving.

He is wanted on robbery charges in Connecticut.

Anyone with information should call the Skowhegan Police Department at 474-6908.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.