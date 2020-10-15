Advertisement

Police still searching for suspects in high-speed chase

Both men are suspects in a shooting a Skowhegan on September 4.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - Police say they are still searching for the two men from Connecticut involved in a high-speed chase a week ago that ended in Richmond.

It all started after an attempted traffic stop in Waterville.

Police say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton ran into the woods on Route 201.

They say the two may be traveling with a woman identified as Hailey Goeltz.

Police have also confirmed both men are suspects in a shooting a Skowhegan on September 4.

The pursuit started when officers tried to stop a vehicle they thought Middleton was driving.

He is wanted on robbery charges in Connecticut.

Anyone with information should call the Skowhegan Police Department at 474-6908.

