Police still searching for suspects in high-speed chase
Both men are suspects in a shooting a Skowhegan on September 4.
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - Police say they are still searching for the two men from Connecticut involved in a high-speed chase a week ago that ended in Richmond.
It all started after an attempted traffic stop in Waterville.
Police say 32-year-old Christopher Farrow and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton ran into the woods on Route 201.
They say the two may be traveling with a woman identified as Hailey Goeltz.
Police have also confirmed both men are suspects in a shooting a Skowhegan on September 4.
The pursuit started when officers tried to stop a vehicle they thought Middleton was driving.
He is wanted on robbery charges in Connecticut.
Anyone with information should call the Skowhegan Police Department at 474-6908.
