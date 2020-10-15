Penobscot Valley Country Club up for auction
Owner hopes for a partner to continue or complete sale
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to continue to improve Penobscot Valley Country Club owner Resurrection Golf LLC has put it up for auction. It could mean finding a partner to continue to operate “Penobby”, or a full sale of the property. The auction is through Tranzone Auction Properties. Its sealed bid and runs through November 12th...
