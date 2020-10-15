Advertisement

Next Step asking for help shining the light on Domestic Violence

Next Step Shine A Light on Domestic Violence is on October 16th
Next Step Shine A Light on Domestic Violence is on October 16th(Next Step Domestic Violence Project)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WABI) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Next Step Domestic Violence Project is holding its annual Shine a Light campaign to help bring attention to the issue here in Maine. Next Step is asking for folks to hang purple lights in their windows this month, and to turn all their lights on, wherever they are, at 4:45 tomorrow afternoon as a show of community support.

“Domestic violence generally happens in the home, so it is easily made invisible," said Dorathy Martel, Next Step’s Executive Director. "And that serves the purposes of the person committing the abuse.  By shining a light, we’re calling out abusers. We’re saying, ‘you know, we are paying attention,’ and we’re trying to encourage people who are experiencing abuse to reach out for help.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, you can call the Next Step helpline anytime at 1-800-315-5579, or visit nextstepdv.org.

