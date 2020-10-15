Mother of teen killed in Clinton crash wants justice

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Tommy Porfirio was one of three teens killed in a car crash in Clinton earlier this year.

We spoke with Tommy’s mother who says life since the tragedy has been a nightmare.

Now as the driver of the car is expected in court next month, she wants justice.

“I just want to make sure that we don’t let this go unpunished. I mean, three children are dead.”

Sheila Porfirio says she wants justice for her son, Tommy, who was one of three children killed in a car crash in Clinton in February.

“It’s been horrible. I have to watch his bus go by every morning and every afternoon, and I know he’s not getting off.”

17-year-old Timothy Silva is facing multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter. Police say he was behind the wheel of the car when it crashed into a tree in the early morning hours.

14-year-old Emily Baker and her sister, 12-year-old Ashlin Baker, also died in the crash.

12-year-old Nevaeh Wilson and Silva were injured.

“My son made a mistake and got in that car. It was the biggest mistake of his life, and it cost him his life.”

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. You see the cop car pull up, and I thought he was in bed sleeping. And I think of it every day. I haven’t been back to work.”

A court date for a final hearing has been set for November 20th where Silva is expected to plead guilty and possibly be sentenced, but that’s not set in stone.

“I just want to make sure the court system realizes what a horrible tragedy this is, and he can’t get away with this. It’s not just a kid going out for a joyride with a bunch of friends. He repeatedly just disobeyed the law, and then what’s almost worse with the crash is what he did after. The no remorse. The joking on social media. We lost three children, and he’s joking about “not taking the keys this time,” I promise I won’t take the keys this time. I won’t crash the car, joking, sending texts to Tommy’s friends about what the bodies looked like when they were dead. Sick individual he is. He doesn’t have remorse, and this wasn’t even a good friend of Tommy’s, and I’m just upset that Tommy made such a bad decision because he wasn’t that type of kid.”

This summer, Stephanie Carver started the Facebook group, Justice for Tommy.

Her daughter, Destiny, was Tommy’s girlfriend. They plan on holding a peaceful protest this weekend in front of Silva’s home.

Stephanie “Seeing my daughter grieve is probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to go through. We’re all touched some way, some how with Tommy. He made a big impact on a lot of people’s lives. Just seeing everyone’s love and support for him and his family is amazing.”

Sheila “I’m never going to get my son back, but at least the person should be punished, and it’s very rare that they get the maximum sentence, and it’s really frustrating. It’s the last thing I can do for him, Tommy. And if I can’t do this, I will go to my death bed trying to change the law. I will, because it’s just not right.”

