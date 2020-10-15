Advertisement

Mother of teen killed in Clinton crash wants justice

Sheila Porfirio says she wants justice for her son, Tommy, who was one of three children killed in a car crash in Clinton in February.
Justice for Tommy
Justice for Tommy(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Tommy Porfirio was one of three teens killed in a car crash in Clinton earlier this year.

We spoke with Tommy’s mother who says life since the tragedy has been a nightmare.

Now as the driver of the car is expected in court next month, she wants justice.

“I just want to make sure that we don’t let this go unpunished. I mean, three children are dead.”

Sheila Porfirio says she wants justice for her son, Tommy, who was one of three children killed in a car crash in Clinton in February.

“It’s been horrible. I have to watch his bus go by every morning and every afternoon, and I know he’s not getting off.”

17-year-old Timothy Silva is facing multiple charges including vehicular manslaughter. Police say he was behind the wheel of the car when it crashed into a tree in the early morning hours.

14-year-old Emily Baker and her sister, 12-year-old Ashlin Baker, also died in the crash.

12-year-old Nevaeh Wilson and Silva were injured.

“My son made a mistake and got in that car. It was the biggest mistake of his life, and it cost him his life.”

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. You see the cop car pull up, and I thought he was in bed sleeping. And I think of it every day. I haven’t been back to work.”

A court date for a final hearing has been set for November 20th where Silva is expected to plead guilty and possibly be sentenced, but that’s not set in stone.

“I just want to make sure the court system realizes what a horrible tragedy this is, and he can’t get away with this. It’s not just a kid going out for a joyride with a bunch of friends. He repeatedly just disobeyed the law, and then what’s almost worse with the crash is what he did after. The no remorse. The joking on social media. We lost three children, and he’s joking about “not taking the keys this time,” I promise I won’t take the keys this time. I won’t crash the car, joking, sending texts to Tommy’s friends about what the bodies looked like when they were dead. Sick individual he is. He doesn’t have remorse, and this wasn’t even a good friend of Tommy’s, and I’m just upset that Tommy made such a bad decision because he wasn’t that type of kid.”

This summer, Stephanie Carver started the Facebook group, Justice for Tommy.

Her daughter, Destiny, was Tommy’s girlfriend. They plan on holding a peaceful protest this weekend in front of Silva’s home.

Stephanie “Seeing my daughter grieve is probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to go through. We’re all touched some way, some how with Tommy. He made a big impact on a lot of people’s lives. Just seeing everyone’s love and support for him and his family is amazing.”

Sheila “I’m never going to get my son back, but at least the person should be punished, and it’s very rare that they get the maximum sentence, and it’s really frustrating. It’s the last thing I can do for him, Tommy. And if I can’t do this, I will go to my death bed trying to change the law. I will, because it’s just not right.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Swanville community mourns loss of young man who died in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Last week 23-year-old Andrew McHugh of New York was killed after his car crashed into the Swan Lake Grocery store.

News

Victim identified in fatal fire in southern Maine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman who died in a fire at a home in Lebanon has been identified.

News

Old Orchard Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge imposed the maximum sentence under a plea agreement for Dustan Bentley on Tuesday.

News

Webinar series offers guidance for increasing STEM workforce in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The chamber is working with the national “Science is US” campaign for the series of virtual discussions that kicked off Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

City of Bangor receives grant to help with election expenses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Center for Tech and Civic Life has given the city $272,000 to help pay for COVID-related election expenses.

News

Music lessons bring UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Music programs look a little different since students are not allowed to play instruments together.

News

Music lessons brings UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Over $11 million donated to Jackson Lab for cancer innovations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Creative ways to fight cancer will now be available to more patients in Maine, thanks to the Harold Alfond Foundation.

News

Body cams for Bangor PD considered by city council

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Officials with Bangor PD say they appreciate what the cameras would be able to provide.

News

Pilot suffers no injuries after landing gear malfunction at Waterville airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The plane had just landed and was crossing from the runway to the taxiway.