Mills administration announces first round of economic recovery grants to Maine businesses

More than 2,300 small businesses and nonprofits in Maine are each receiving about $4,500 dollars in aid.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More than 2,300 small businesses and nonprofits in Maine are each receiving about $4,500 dollars in aid.

It’s being distributed through the Maine Economic Recovery Grant program.

According to the Mills Administration, the hospitality section, in particular lodging and accommodations, represent the largest percentage of recipients.

The money will be handed out by early next month.

Meanwhile, applications for Phase Two of the grant program are now being accepted.

This includes businesses and non-profits that employ up to 250 people or are less than a year old.

Licensed childcare and behavioral health organizations also eligible in this round.

