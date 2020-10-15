Advertisement

Maine Seacoast Mission’s ‘Sunbeam’ gets back to work

Maine Seacoast Mission back to work
Maine Seacoast Mission back to work
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Sunbeam V is back at its slip in Northeast Harbor for the first time since May of 2019. The ship has been at Front Street Shipyard in Belfast for a retrofit of the steel hull which was beginning to rust from the inside out.

“Today’s our first trip," said ship Captain Mike Johnson. “The nurse on board is doing flu shot clinics on Great Cranberry Island and Frenchboro, so this is our inaugural trip.”

“She’s a tool for our work, and like a knife, we just sharpened the knife," added engineer Storey King. “We just sharpened the tool for our work.”

Getting to the rust meant tearing out, redoing, and updating some of the Sunbeam’s older, interior amenities.

“Much more commodious, I guess is the word," Johnson laughed.

The Maine Seacoast Mission’s ship brings telemedicine, meals, fellowship care, and also serves as a social gathering place to people who live in Maine’s year-round island communities.

“Even if we didn’t have the minister or the nurse on the boat, we would still actually serve a pretty important function just with the coffee machine and the cookies," said Johnson. “A lot of people come out for that.”

It’s been almost a year and a half since the Sunbeam could do its work for the Maine Seacoast Mission, and her Captain and crew are excited to have her back on the water.

“I’m ready," said Johnson. "I’m a boat captain. I’m not an administrator, I’m not a refit supervisor. At heart, I’m a captain, and I’m ready to get out and do what my profession entails.”

“She’s a very good vessel," said King. "She’s no speed demon, but she’s comfortable. She’s safe. She’s secure. She gets us there. She lets us do what we need to do.”

“It’s become iconic," said Johnson. "In the central and Downeast coast, everybody knows the Sunbeam. Everybody knows what we do. I think it has a special place in a lot of people’s hearts.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Duo arrested in Presque Isle after multiple pursuits, stolen vehicles

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two suspects are behind bars at the Aroostook County Jail accused of leading police on multiple high speed chases over the past couple of days.

News

Bangor City Council votes in favor of new advisory committee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Councilor Angela Okafor pushed for the committee’s creation.

News

Senate candidate Sara Gideon casts absentee ballot Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon cast her absentee ballot in-person Wednesday morning in Freeport.

News

Bangor officials plan to address homeless tents on waterfront, Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The chief says officials plan to tell about a dozen people they’ll have to relocate.

Latest News

News

TV5 sweet talk on National Dessert Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
National Dessert Day

News

Mother of teen killed in Clinton crash wants justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Mother of teen killed in Clinton crash wants justice.

News

Swanville community mourns loss of young man who died in crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Last week 23-year-old Andrew McHugh of New York was killed after his car crashed into the Swan Lake Grocery store.

News

Victim identified in fatal fire in southern Maine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman who died in a fire at a home in Lebanon has been identified.

News

Old Orchard Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge imposed the maximum sentence under a plea agreement for Dustan Bentley on Tuesday.

News

Webinar series offers guidance for increasing STEM workforce in Maine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The chamber is working with the national “Science is US” campaign for the series of virtual discussions that kicked off Wednesday afternoon.