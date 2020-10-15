Maine CDC director provides update on outbreaks across the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says the major coronavirus outbreak investigation involving an early August wedding in the Millinocket area is closed.

As is the outbreak investigation at the York County Jail that grew out of that initial outbreak.

Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.

He did say the Maine CDC is investigating an outbreak at Summer Commons Construction in Sanford.

Four Maine residents have tested positive, and perhaps three New Hampshire residents.

He says 17 cases are now associated with the L.L. Bean Fulfillment Center in Freeport.

24 cases are associated with Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton.

No new cases are reported at ND Paper in Rumford, which last reported 24.

There are also new cases associated with Woodland Pulp and Paper in Baileyville.

19 cases have been detected there.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.