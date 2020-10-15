Advertisement

Maine CDC director provides update on outbreaks across the state

Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says the major coronavirus outbreak investigation involving an early August wedding in the Millinocket area is closed.

As is the outbreak investigation at the York County Jail that grew out of that initial outbreak.

He did say the Maine CDC is investigating an outbreak at Summer Commons Construction in Sanford.

Four Maine residents have tested positive, and perhaps three New Hampshire residents.

He says 17 cases are now associated with the L.L. Bean Fulfillment Center in Freeport.

24 cases are associated with Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton.

No new cases are reported at ND Paper in Rumford, which last reported 24.

There are also new cases associated with Woodland Pulp and Paper in Baileyville.

19 cases have been detected there.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rising COVID-19 cases in New England states a concern for Maine health officials

Updated: moments ago
By WABI News Desk
During Thursday’s briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah said while Maine has held steady in daily new cases of the virus these last two weeks, nearby states have seen significant increases.

National

Coronavirus surges as economy struggles

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jobless claims are up, along with new coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Associated Press
Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 2 hours ago
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 5 hours ago
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

Coronavirus

US reports nearly 60K new COVID cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The United States reports nearly 60,000 new coronavirus cases; that's the highest level in about two months.

Coronavirus

Another Mainer dies as Maine CDC reports 31 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
By WABI News Desk
11 of the cases stil need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,836.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 19 hours ago
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 21 hours ago
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.