Library misspelled in Indiana library parking lot

How do you spell library?
A library employee says a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.(Source: WISH, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – It’s always important to spellcheck.

Just ask the person who misspelled library – l-i-b-r-a-r-e-y.

It was part of a street marking painted in the parking lot at the Indianapolis Library Services Center.

The error will be corrected.

