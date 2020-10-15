Judge rules, watchdog no longer needed at Calais Regional Hospital

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

A judge has dismissed a court-appointed watchdog who was overseeing patient care at Calais Regional Hospital.

The watchdog was appointed last April as part of an ongoing bankruptcy proceeding after state health officials became concerned about the hospital’s ability to handle the spread of coronavirus.

This month, state officials proposed eliminating the watchdog after reports showed improvements in a number of areas including billing, staffing, and overall procedures.

There was concern the hospital could close, but at least 3.7 million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds have helped them remain open and caring for patients.

