Advertisement

Judge rules, watchdog no longer needed at Calais Regional Hospital

The watchdog was appointed last April as part of an ongoing bankruptcy proceeding
Calais
Calais
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

A judge has dismissed a court-appointed watchdog who was overseeing patient care at Calais Regional Hospital.

The watchdog was appointed last April as part of an ongoing bankruptcy proceeding after state health officials became concerned about the hospital’s ability to handle the spread of coronavirus.

This month, state officials proposed eliminating the watchdog after reports showed improvements in a number of areas including billing, staffing, and overall procedures.

There was concern the hospital could close, but at least 3.7 million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds have helped them remain open and caring for patients.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two neighborhoods on the Mid-coast will no longer have large trick or treat gathering

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Cedar Street in Belfast can see over a thousand kids on Halloween night.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC director provides update on outbreaks across the state

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah says of the 31 new COVID-19 cases detected Thursday, none are associated with a known outbreak.

News

UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute partners with USDA to help aquaculture across Maine

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This new collaboration will allow researchers to focus on breeding strategies, emerging diseases, and more.

News

Next Step asking for help shining the light on Domestic Violence

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Next Step Domestic Violence Project is holding its annual Shine a Light campaign to help bring attention to the issue.

Latest News

News

Infant dies after falling from horse drawn carriage in Stacyville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.

News

’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Back To School

RSU 25 adapting to hybrid learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bucksport High School is one month into its hybrid learning plan.

News

RSU 25 schools update

Updated: 3 hours ago
We visited Bucksport High School this morning to see how students and staff are acclimating to a new hybrid learning model.

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

News

ATV Ride for a Cure in Hancock County Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ride for a Cure Hancock County raises money for Relay for Life of Hancock County and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center