Advertisement

Infant dies after falling from horse drawn carriage in Stacyville

We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.
(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STACYVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities are investigating the case of a 4-month-old baby who died after falling out of a horse drawn carriage Wednesday afternoon in northern Maine.

Police say it happened just before 1 o’clock on Sherman Station Road in Stacyville.

According to investigators, the infant was in the carriage which was in the road.

We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.

The child was rushed to the hospital where it later died.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Wave of Light:’ Candle lighting to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

Back To School

RSU 25 adapting to hybrid learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Bucksport High School is one month into its hybrid learning plan.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

RSU 25 schools update

Updated: 1 hours ago
We visited Bucksport High School this morning to see how students and staff are acclimating to a new hybrid learning model.

Latest News

Community

One stop guide to local Halloween activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is a compilation of some of the Halloween-themed events happening in the region.

News

ATV Ride for a Cure in Hancock County Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Ride for a Cure Hancock County raises money for Relay for Life of Hancock County and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center

News

Initial unemployment claims in Maine dip to month-low

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
It's the first time in more than a month the number of Mainers making initial unemployment claims dropped below 2,000.

News

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, KVCAP asking for diaper donations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Stuff the Cruiser event happening Saturday in Madison

News

Bangor city councilors given update on BIA future plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s designed to look into what needs to be improved and what’s working at the airport.

News

Golden, Crafts meet in debate Thursday as they battle for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts have both agreed to a socially distanced, in-person debate.