Infant dies after falling from horse drawn carriage in Stacyville

STACYVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

Authorities are investigating the case of a 4-month-old baby who died after falling out of a horse drawn carriage Wednesday afternoon in northern Maine.

Police say it happened just before 1 o’clock on Sherman Station Road in Stacyville.

According to investigators, the infant was in the carriage which was in the road.

We’re told several people witnessed what happened and called for help.

The child was rushed to the hospital where it later died.

