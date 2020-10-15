Golden, Crafts meet in debate Thursday as they battle for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With election day fast approaching, we want to help you make informed choices.

Thursday night will be your chance to hear from the two candidates in Maine’s Second District Congressional Race.

Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Dale Crafts have both agreed to a socially distanced, in-person debate.

WABI has partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Bangor.

It starts at 7:00 p.m. on WABI TV5.

You can also watch a live stream of the debate on our website.

