Gardiner, Cony up for Great American Rivalry Series Scholarships

Begin, Martin could receive extra scholarships
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Since 2004 the Great American Rivalry Series has celebrated football rivalries across the country. this year Gardiner and Cony have scholar-athletes to be recognized. Gardiner’s Quinton Martin and Cony’s Jack Begin both receive a 500 dollar scholarship. Both are eligible to become a member of the Great American Rivalry Series scholar-athlete hall of fame team. There are 144 players. The top 25 get selected and receive additional scholarships.

