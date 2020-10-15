Gardiner, Cony up for Great American Rivalry Series Scholarships

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Since 2004 the Great American Rivalry Series has celebrated football rivalries across the country. this year Gardiner and Cony have scholar-athletes to be recognized. Gardiner’s Quinton Martin and Cony’s Jack Begin both receive a 500 dollar scholarship. Both are eligible to become a member of the Great American Rivalry Series scholar-athlete hall of fame team. There are 144 players. The top 25 get selected and receive additional scholarships.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.