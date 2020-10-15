Duo arrested in Presque Isle after multiple pursuits, stolen vehicles

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two suspects are behind bars at the Aroostook County Jail accused of leading police on multiple high speed chases this week.

Brittney Finley and Brandon Lane are facing a string of charges, including burglary and driving to endanger.

Police say it all started Monday when Finley and Lane were driving a stolen truck near Madawaska Lake.

Authorities tell us the car crashed and the pair ran off into the woods.

The next day, police arrested Lane in Littleton after another high speed chase.

Police believe Lane was driving a stolen vehicle then, too.

Finley was arrested today after a high speed chase in Presque Isle.

Police say the two may have also been involved with multiple motor vehicle thefts in four northern Maine towns.

