Chancellor Dannel Malloy continues ‘Keep it Up’ campus tour in Augusta

Malloy emphasized the importance of providing a hands-on experience especially in architecture.
University of Maine at Augusta
University of Maine at Augusta(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Chancellor Dannel Malloy stopped at the University of Maine at Augusta campus today to speak with students in the architecture program.

This is all part of his ‘Keep It Up’ campus tour that started in September.

It’s highlighting the hard work and innovation to make in-person learning possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A little bit about a public educational system is making sure the state that we’re in has the human capital that they need to not only survive but to prosper, and architects are part of that human capital," said Malloy. "It’s important when you’re managing an educational system as opposed to having the opportunity to be in a classroom to make that connection and remind yourself why you’re doing this job.”

He spoke with students working on local affordable housing projects for veterans.

The University of Maine system has reached the halfway point of the semester and as of Wednesday reported seven known COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

We visited Bucksport High School this morning to see how students and staff are acclimating to a new hybrid learning model.