Bangor officials plan to address homeless tents on waterfront, Thursday

Bangor’s Police Chief, Mark Hathaway, says officials plan to tell about a dozen people they’ll have to relocate.
Tents are pitched along the Bangor waterfront by individuals experiencing homelessness.
(Emily Tadlock)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Those who are living outside at Bangor’s waterfront will have to plan to pack up on Thursday.

That information coming from Bangor’s Police Chief, Mark Hathaway, at a City Council Workshop Meeting, Wednesday night.

The chief says officials plan to tell about a dozen people they’ll have to relocate.

They will have 24 hours to do so.

There have been concerns about the growing homeless population in Bangor and the tents on the waterfront causing a public health and safety risk.

It is important to note the city says they will help those being asked to relocate find a new place to stay.

We are told they have 20 to 25 beds available for those seeking shelter.

Chief Hathaway, said, “It’s a very difficult situation for us. we simply do not have the resources to address the overwhelming problem.but we are going to do our very best with it.”

Councilor Gretchen Schaefer, said, “helping people get off the waterfront. the waterfront is one of our gems in town, and we don’t want to see it destroyed. I 100 percent support the police and the outreach workers and public health in what they need to do to help get them where they need to be.”

City officials say they’ve had a conversation with surrounding towns about the issue.

We’re told there was agreement that homelessness is a problem beyond Bangor.

