Bangor man facing charges after leading police on chase

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after leading police on a chase along some of the city’s main roads Thursday.

Authorities say he was driving a stolen pickup truck with a tow-behind trailer.

28-year-old Paul Johnston was arrested in Carmel shortly after noon.

Bangor police say they saw the truck on Broadway after receiving a report that it had been stolen.

They say Johnston sped off and was caught on camera by videographers along Valley Avenue.

Police say Johnston got on the interstate and was stopped after officers used a spike mat.

Johnston is charged with several counts, including eluding an officer and driving to endanger.

