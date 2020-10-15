Bangor city councilors given update on BIA future plans
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor International Airport is looking to the future.
Bangor city councilors got an update on BIA’s master plan at a workshop Wednesday night.
It’s designed to look into what needs to be improved and what’s working at the airport.
“The master plan is important because a lot of projects that we identify, get justified through the master plan and then it leads to federal funding. It’s certainly something the FAA put a lot of weight behind,” said BIA director Tony Caruso.
Officials hope the master plan will be done by August of next year.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.