Bangor city councilors given update on BIA future plans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor International Airport is looking to the future.

Bangor city councilors got an update on BIA’s master plan at a workshop Wednesday night.

It’s designed to look into what needs to be improved and what’s working at the airport.

“The master plan is important because a lot of projects that we identify, get justified through the master plan and then it leads to federal funding. It’s certainly something the FAA put a lot of weight behind,” said BIA director Tony Caruso.

Officials hope the master plan will be done by August of next year.

