Bangor City Council votes in favor of new advisory committee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a vote at a Bangor City Council meeting, the city now has a new committee.

It’s called the Advisory Committee on Racial Equity Inclusion and Human Rights.

The goal is to provide diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and respect for gender, ethnicity, and race.

The committee will consist of a Bangor High School student, a member of the NAACP, city officials, and more.

Councilor Angela Okafor pushed for the committee’s creation.

Also in Wednesday’s City Council meeting, councilors also approved an ordinance that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, employment, housing, education.

