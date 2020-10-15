Bangor City Council approves police body cams

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is another step closer to have body cameras as part of their gear.

In a City Council meeting, councilors approved hiring a company to install the cameras, store video, and help with training.

The cost is around $360,000.

They also had the first reading Wednesday night that talked about taking $144,000 from City Construction Reserve Funds to pay for the cameras.

Officials with Bangor PD say they appreciate what the cameras would be able to provide.

“Just because we have video of an incident doesn’t mean we’re gonna be able to release it immediately or shortly thereafter,” said Sgt. Wade Betters. “There are still rules to be followed. In cases that are open for prosecution, those videos most likely will not be released until the case has been resolved. But in an age where a lot of people are calling for extra transparency with the police, I think this is a necessary tool. I welcome it. I hope it will deliver that transparency.”

The vote by city councilors was in favor of 6 to 3.

However, Councilor Dan Tremble made a suggestion to use the money for the cameras elsewhere.

“We are not going to help one homeless person get shelter. We are not going to prevent one overdose death with body cameras. We might feel good about what we’ve done by equipping the police with body cameras. Aren’t we great? Look at what we have done. We haven’t made the city safe or better."

A final vote about taking money from City Construction Reserve Funds to pay for the cameras will be discussed in the coming weeks.

