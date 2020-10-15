Advertisement

Bangor City Council approves police body cams

The vote was 6 to 3 Wednesday night.
Body cams for Bangor PD considered by city council
Body cams for Bangor PD considered by city council
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is another step closer to have body cameras as part of their gear.

In a City Council meeting, councilors approved hiring a company to install the cameras, store video, and help with training.

The cost is around $360,000.

They also had the first reading Wednesday night that talked about taking $144,000 from City Construction Reserve Funds to pay for the cameras.

Officials with Bangor PD say they appreciate what the cameras would be able to provide.

“Just because we have video of an incident doesn’t mean we’re gonna be able to release it immediately or shortly thereafter,” said Sgt. Wade Betters. “There are still rules to be followed. In cases that are open for prosecution, those videos most likely will not be released until the case has been resolved. But in an age where a lot of people are calling for extra transparency with the police, I think this is a necessary tool. I welcome it. I hope it will deliver that transparency.”

The vote by city councilors was in favor of 6 to 3.

However, Councilor Dan Tremble made a suggestion to use the money for the cameras elsewhere.

“We are not going to help one homeless person get shelter. We are not going to prevent one overdose death with body cameras. We might feel good about what we’ve done by equipping the police with body cameras. Aren’t we great? Look at what we have done. We haven’t made the city safe or better."

A final vote about taking money from City Construction Reserve Funds to pay for the cameras will be discussed in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Collins reacts to Gideon’s comments about discussing her vote for presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s all about being able to work with who gets elected.

News

Duo arrested in Presque Isle after multiple pursuits, stolen vehicles

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two suspects are behind bars at the Aroostook County Jail accused of leading police on multiple high speed chases over the past couple of days.

News

Bangor City Council votes in favor of new advisory committee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Councilor Angela Okafor pushed for the committee’s creation.

News

Senate candidate Sara Gideon casts absentee ballot Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon cast her absentee ballot in-person Wednesday morning in Freeport.

Latest News

News

Bangor officials plan to address homeless tents on waterfront, Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The chief says officials plan to tell about a dozen people they’ll have to relocate.

News

Maine Seacoast Mission’s ‘Sunbeam’ gets back to work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The Sunbeam V is back at its slip in Northeast Harbor for the first time since May of 2019. The ship has been at Front Street Shipyard in Belfast for a retrofit of the steel hull which was beginning to rust from the inside out.

News

TV5 sweet talk on National Dessert Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
National Dessert Day

News

Mother of teen killed in Clinton crash wants justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Mother of teen killed in Clinton crash wants justice.

News

Swanville community mourns loss of young man who died in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Last week 23-year-old Andrew McHugh of New York was killed after his car crashed into the Swan Lake Grocery store.

News

Victim identified in fatal fire in southern Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman who died in a fire at a home in Lebanon has been identified.