ATV Ride for a Cure in Hancock County Sunday

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - An ATV ride this Sunday, October 18th in Hancock County will celebrate breast cancer cancer survivors.

Ride for a Cure also raises money to help those battling the disease.

Riders will meet up at the Acadia Area ATV’ers Club in Hancock. Participants will take off at 9 a.m. along the Downeast Sunrise Trail.

The ride will end a the Amherst General Store.

There’s also an ATV decorating contest and raffles.

Proceeds from the event will be split between the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Hancock County and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

For more information including how to register, log onto Hancock County Ride For a Cure 2020.

