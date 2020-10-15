Advertisement

Another Mainer dies as Maine CDC reports 31 additional COVID-19 cases

11 of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,836.
Maine CDC data for Thursday, October 15
Maine CDC data for Thursday, October 15(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another Mainer has died with COVID-19 - a person from York County.

The total number of deaths in the state is now 144.

The Maine CDC reported 31 new cases Thursday.

11 of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,836.

There are 622 active cases, up one from Wednesday.

18 more recoveries are being reported for a total of 5,070.

Kennebec County has nine new cases, the most reported overnight.

There are 57 active cases there, six more than Wednesday.

A number of counties are reporting three new cases, such as Cumberland, York, Somerset, and Androscoggin counties.

Somerset County saw the largest drop in active cases overnight at seven. There are now 31 active cases there.

Five counties each reported an additional case.

