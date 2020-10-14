Webinar series offers guidance for increasing STEM workforce in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Recruiting, training, and expanding the Science Technology Engineering and Math, or STEM, workforce in Maine. That’s the topic of a three-part webinar series hosted by the Maine Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is working with the national “Science is US” campaign for the series of virtual discussions that kicked off Wednesday afternoon. The goal of these two-hour discussions will be to provide best practices to businesses and stakeholders to help grow their STEM workforce.

“It’s hard to move your state forward in terms of our economic success without recognizing the key role that each of those disciplines play in our economy but also to help lift up the opportunities for individuals when they do pursue a STEM education,” says Dana Connors, President of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

At the end of the series, a set of recommendations will be developed for stakeholders and policymakers to help shape future decisions in Maine.

