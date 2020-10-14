Victim identified in fatal fire in southern Maine
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Maine (AP) - A woman who died in a fire at a home in the southern Maine community of Lebanon has been identified.
The state medical examiner’s office said 46-year-old April S. Patch, of Lebanon, died from smoke inhalation.
Rescuers found her body in an apartment over a garage early Sunday evening; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
