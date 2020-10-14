Victim identified in fatal fire in southern Maine

LEBANON, Maine (AP) - A woman who died in a fire at a home in the southern Maine community of Lebanon has been identified.

The state medical examiner’s office said 46-year-old April S. Patch, of Lebanon, died from smoke inhalation.

Rescuers found her body in an apartment over a garage early Sunday evening; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.