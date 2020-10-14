Thomas College receives $13.5 million grant

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College is using a $13.5 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation to support a major campaign for the school.

The $27 million ‘Guarantee the Future’ fundraiser is designed to increase affordability for students through scholarships and support programs.

The Waterville school also has a plan to build a new athletic facility.

President Laurie Lachance says offering an accessible higher education is extremely important.

“A large portion of the grant goes to scholarship, which allows us to help students afford college right now,” said Lachance. "A college degree is your path through to the other side of this pandemic.

“I for one am a beneficiary of a scholarship so without that I probably wouldn’t even be here right now," said sophomore Maddie Rock.

Thomas College has reached 97% of their fundraising goal.

This grant is the largest philanthropic commitment in the history of the school.

