Advertisement

Thomas College receives $13.5 million grant

It’s part of their “Guarantee the Future” fundraiser.
Thomas College
Thomas College(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College is using a $13.5 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation to support a major campaign for the school.

The $27 million ‘Guarantee the Future’ fundraiser is designed to increase affordability for students through scholarships and support programs.

The Waterville school also has a plan to build a new athletic facility.

President Laurie Lachance says offering an accessible higher education is extremely important.

“A large portion of the grant goes to scholarship, which allows us to help students afford college right now,” said Lachance. "A college degree is your path through to the other side of this pandemic.

“I for one am a beneficiary of a scholarship so without that I probably wouldn’t even be here right now," said sophomore Maddie Rock.

Thomas College has reached 97% of their fundraising goal.

This grant is the largest philanthropic commitment in the history of the school.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Old Orchard Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge imposed the maximum sentence under a plea agreement for Dustan Bentley on Tuesday.

News

Webinar series offers guidance for increasing STEM workforce in Maine

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The chamber is working with the national “Science is US” campaign for the series of virtual discussions that kicked off Wednesday afternoon.

News

City of Bangor receives grant to help with election expenses

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Center for Tech and Civic Life has given the city $272,000 to help pay for COVID-related election expenses.

News

Music lessons bring UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Music programs look a little different since students are not allowed to play instruments together.

Latest News

News

Music lessons brings UMaine students, middle schoolers together during pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Over $11 million donated to Jackson Lab for cancer innovations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Creative ways to fight cancer will now be available to more patients in Maine, thanks to the Harold Alfond Foundation.

News

Body cams for Bangor PD considered by city council

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Officials with Bangor PD say they appreciate what the cameras would be able to provide.

News

Pilot suffers no injuries after landing gear malfunction at Waterville airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
The plane had just landed and was crossing from the runway to the taxiway.

News

Maine CDC reports 47 new cases, no new deaths Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
621 cases are active, that’s a decrease of 10 overnight.

News

MDI Art for Justice coming to Bar Harbor Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The exhibition is called “Art for Justice: Working Towards Equity.”