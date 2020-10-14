Swanville community mourns loss of young man who died in crash

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A community is grieving after the loss of a young life.

Last week 23-year-old Andrew McHugh of New York was killed after his car crashed into the Swan Lake Grocery store.

Owners of the grocery store say the Swanville community has shown an overwhelming amount of support after their store sustained damage from the vehicle and a subsequent fire.

Today they wanted the focus to be on the life that was lost during the accident.

Owners of the store held a memorial service with dozens of other community members who honored and prayed for the life of someone they never met.

“There was a bigger thing that happened here, that this young man died. The store can be replaced, and I mean insurance will cover a lot of it, and it’ll take time. But like I said this young man and his family won’t recover," said David Moore, a speaker at the memorial.

“It’s the right thing to do. For his parents, for our community, for us. There’s no such thing as closure without blessing the store, blessing the life that was lost," said Deb Newcomb, a co-owner of the store.

Flowers after the ceremony were tossed into the nearby pond.

Left as a reminder for the loss suffered in their community.

