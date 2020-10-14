Start as UMaine football student assistant has lead Emerson to FCS Georgetown program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Former UMaine football student assistant, and Old Town defensive coordinator, Spencer Emerson has been named an offensive assistant coach at division-I FCS Georgetown. Emerson also was recently head coach at Poland and an assistant coach at Bates. Emerson will be an offensive assistant coach for the Hoyas. He will work mostly with skill players.

