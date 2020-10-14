HOPE, Maine (WABI) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported home invasion in Hope earlier this week.

Authorities say a 911 call came in around 2:30 Monday morning, October 12th. The person reported several men broke into their home and demanded money.

Police arrived on scene and determined some sort of altercation happened.

They believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

