Pilot suffers no injuries after landing gear malfunction at Waterville airport

The plane had just landed and was crossing from the runway to the taxiway.
Plane Crash In Waterville
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s LeFleur Airport remains closed after a small airplane malfunctioned Wednesday morning on the runway.

The pilot walked away, unhurt.

Officials say it happened around 8 A.M.

They say the plane had just landed and was crossing from the runway to a taxiway.

That’s when it appears the landing gear gave way.

“Basically, as you can see the aircraft is sitting on only two of its landing gears, the third one is kind of out behind the wing," said Airport Manager Randy Marshall. "It’s under investigation right now as to what caused the landing gear to collapse so at this point its undetermined.”

Marshall says the plane carries cargo for UPS and was on a routine trip from Manchester, New Hampshire.

He says the plane has some moderate damage.

