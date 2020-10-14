Over $11 million donated to Jackson Lab for cancer innovations

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -Creative ways to fight cancer will now be available to more patients in Maine, thanks to the Harold Alfond Foundation.

The foundation awarded The Jackson Laboratory 11-point-eight million dollars to further the scope of the Maine Cancer Genomics Initiative.The foundation helped the lab initially start that initiative and is now helping it expand.

“It’s very innovative and important because we’re doing this in Maine as a rural state where the healthcare delivery in Maine is done in the community setting with patient populations that typically or often don’t have access to innovative technologies and clinical trials and treatment options,” says Dr. Jens Reuter, Medical Director for Jackson Labs.

The JAX grant, along with the Foundation’s ongoing support of regional healthcare centers, puts Maine on the cutting edge of leading cancer research and patient care.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.