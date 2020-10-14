Old Orchard Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate

ALFRED, Maine (AP) - An Old Orchard Beach man is going to prison for 40 years for murdering his roommate last year.

A judge imposed the maximum sentence under a plea agreement for Dustan Bentley on Tuesday.

Bentley pleaded guilty in February to murder in the death of 65-year-old William Popplewell, who was beaten, stabbed and strangled with a ligature in March 2019.

Popplewell was in frail health and used a walker.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.