Old Orchard Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate
A judge imposed the maximum sentence under a plea agreement for Dustan Bentley on Tuesday.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALFRED, Maine (AP) - An Old Orchard Beach man is going to prison for 40 years for murdering his roommate last year.
Bentley pleaded guilty in February to murder in the death of 65-year-old William Popplewell, who was beaten, stabbed and strangled with a ligature in March 2019.
Popplewell was in frail health and used a walker.
